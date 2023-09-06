Help bring a sweet world record to North Texas! Here's how

Solo Stove will attempt to break the Guinness world record for the most people making s'mores simultaneously.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — If you're a competitive person with a sweet tooth, you could be a great asset for a world record attempt happening next month! The Grapevine-based company Solo Stove is teaming up with Honey Maid and Jet-Puffed to bring a new title to DFW.

The company is inviting people out to the local Chicken N Pickle to get involved in their "S'moresapalooza." The goal is to break the Guinness world record for the most people making s'mores simultaneously.

According to the Guiness website, the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee/Williamson County set the record in 2018 with 801 people making s'mores at the same time.

The official attempt at this record will happen on Saturday, July 22. Participants will start registering at 6 p.m., then everyone will start roasting at 6:45 p.m.

All attendees have to be at least 12 years old. Each person has to roast and eat their own s'more.

Solo Stove will bring over 400 of their Mesa fire pits for the record attempt.

Once the record's broken (knock on wood), you can stay at Chicken N' Pickle until 10 p.m. In addition to the bragging right, you'll be able to have some free finger foods and play games.

A few Dallas Mavericks players are also set to be in the building and they'll be open to sign autographs. Solo Stove hasn't mentioned which players will be there.

Solo Stove was the only North Texas company that made Oprah Winfrey's "Favorite Things" list last year. The product that caught Oprah's eye was their Pi Pizza Oven. It's meant to go in backyards and bake pizzas by lighting wood or burning gas.