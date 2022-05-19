57 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Take a walk on the wild side in Richardson, get fried in Fort Worth and second that emotion in Dallas

DALLAS — Whew, we made it to another weekend!
Whether you're looking for an excuse to cheat on your diet, take a trip back to your angsty teenage years or experience a true Motown moment, there's an event happening in North Texas that you and yours will make great memories at this weekend.
Let's run it up.
Friday (May 20)
Daniel Tosh at Majestic Theatre (Dallas)
Daniel Tosh is back in town and ready to force a belly laugh out of you. No, seriously: Are you ready? Tosh is headlining at Majestic Theatre in Dallas on Friday night. And he's such a hot commodity, they had to add a second show! Book early if you want the best seats, because both shows seem bound to sell out sooner or later. Depending on where you want to sit, you can get a ticket for about $95 (in the nosebleeds, granted). The first show starts at 7 p.m. and the second will start at 10:30 p.m.
Plus:
- Krewella at Stereo Live (Dallas)
- Harry Styles' House Pop-Up Shop at 2117 Commerce Street (Dallas)
- Said The Sky at Southside Ballroom (Dallas)
- Passport To: Puerto Rico at Oak Cliff Cultural Center (Dallas)
- Spring Celebration at Wyly Theatre (Dallas)
- American Cornhole League Shootout & Open at Dickies Arena (Fort Worth)
- LeAnn Rimes at Will Rogers Memorial Center (Fort Worth)
- Jake Owen at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- Jay Mohr at Addison Improv (Addison)
- Hard Nights Day at Levitt Pavilion (Arlington)
- Official Stranger Things Store Opening at Grapevine Mills Mall (Grapevine)
- Frisco RoughRiders vs. Corpus Christi Hooks at Riders Field (Frisco)
- Grease at Willow Bend Center For The Arts (Plano)
- Tom Sheperd at Love & War in Texas (Plano)
Saturday (May 21)
Aly & AJ at House of Blues (Dallas)
Millennials, I know exactly what you're thinking. 2007 sure was great, wasn't it? Well, you can live out your early 2000s concert fantasy this weekend as Aly & AJ -- the iconic Disney sister duo -- are coming back to Dallas! I'm straight up pumped for this one, myself. The pair will hit the stage at the House of Blues on Saturday night. Tickets are going for just $40 right now. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will kick off around 8 p.m.! Maybe they'll even give us their adult version of "Potential Breakup Song" this time around? We'll see!
Art, music and sunshine -- what more do you need?! The Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival is happening all weekend in Richardson! With five main performance stages, you can see headliners like Neon Trees, Collective Soul and North Texas' own Toadies! The best part about all of this? Tickets start at only $15 a pop. Check this festival out all weekend long at the Galatyn Park Urban Center.
It's a big festival weekend in North Texas, am I right? Next up? The Fort Worth Fried Chicken Festival! This mouthwatering event kicks off Saturday at Panther Island Pavilion and features everything from delicious fried chicken (obviously) and beer tastings to live music and cool venders. You can even get silly with it and come ready to participate in the Colonel Sanders costume contest! Sounds fowl (get it?), but the winner will get $250! Tickets for the festival, meanwhile, start at $45. So bring your appetites!
Plus:
- 8th Annual Big Texas BBQ at the Cotton Bowl (Dallas)
- Harry Styles' House Pop-Up Shop at 2117 Commerce Street (Dallas)
- Kodak Black at The Factory in Deep Ellum (Dallas)
- Carrie Rodriguez and Gaby Moreno at The Kessler Theatre (Dallas)
- Jessie James Decker at Strauss Square (Dallas)
- Kings Kaleidoscope at The Studio at The Factory (Dallas)
- 3rd Annual Festival of Joy at Klyde Warren Park (Dallas)
- Theo Von at Winspear Opera House (Dallas)
- American Cornhole League Shootout & Open at Dickies Arena (Fort Worth)
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Ridglea Theater (Fort Worth)
- A Midsummer Night's Dream at Bass Performance Hall (Fort Worth)
- PBR World Finals at Dickie's Arena (Fort Worth)
- Dallas Jackals vs. LA Giltinis at Choctaw Stadium (Arlington)
- Epic Gran Fiesta at Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark (Arlington)
- Opening Day at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor (Arlington)
- Frisco RoughRiders vs. Corpus Christi Hooks at Riders Field (Frisco)
- National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Weekend Concert featuring Zac Brown Band at Toyota Stadium (Frisco)
- Main Street Fest at Grapevine's Historic Main Street (Grapevine)
- Victory + Triumph at Mesquite Arts Center (Mesquite)
- Premier Gun Show at Mesquite Convention Center (Mesquite)
- Creative Kids Art Workshops at Jump Into Art Studios (McKinney)
- Boot Scootin' Bash at Addison Circle Park (Addison)
- Asian Heritage Fest at Asia Times Square (Grand Prairie)
- Carin Leon at Texas Trust CU Theatre (Grand Prairie)
- Funkytown Throwdown Weightlifting Meet at The Epic (Grand Prairie)
- 4th Annual Denton Freedom House Charity Golf Tournament at Wildhorse Golf Club at Robson Ranch (Denton)
- American Craft Beer Week at Union Bear Brewing Co. (Plano)
- Summer Walker at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Toyota Music Factory Field Day at Texas Lottery Plaza (Irving)
Sunday (May 22)
I can hear it now -- the sounds of a smooth summer love. One of the definitive American soul voices, legendary singer-songwriter and Motown Records executive Smokey Robinson is coming to Dallas and taking the stage Sunday at the Winspear Opera House. Tickets start around $70, depending on where you want to sit. Doors will open at 7 p.m., so grab your friends and beat the Sunday scaries by immersing yourselves in some of the American songbook's most classic entries.
Plus:
- Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center (Dallas)
- Raveena at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Harry Styles' House Pop-Up Shop at 2117 Commerce Street (Dallas)
- New Kids On The Block at American Airlines Center (Dallas)
- NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth)
- American Cornhole League Shootout & Open at Dickies Arena (Fort Worth)
- Rex Orange County at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Frisco RoughRiders vs. Corpus Christi Hooks at Riders Field (Frisco)
- (title of show) at Runway Theatre (Grapevine)
- Happily Ever Sip and Shop at Franconia Brewing Co. (McKinney)
- Denton Historic Bar Tour at The Bearded Monk (Denton)