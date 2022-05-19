57 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Take a walk on the wild side in Richardson, get fried in Fort Worth and second that emotion in Dallas

From cornhole championships at Dickies Arena to Aly & AJ at the House of Blues, there's something happening for everyone in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

DALLAS — Whew, we made it to another weekend!

Whether you're looking for an excuse to cheat on your diet, take a trip back to your angsty teenage years or experience a true Motown moment, there's an event happening in North Texas that you and yours will make great memories at this weekend.

Let's run it up.

Friday (May 20)

Daniel Tosh is back in town and ready to force a belly laugh out of you. No, seriously: Are you ready? Tosh is headlining at Majestic Theatre in Dallas on Friday night. And he's such a hot commodity, they had to add a second show! Book early if you want the best seats, because both shows seem bound to sell out sooner or later. Depending on where you want to sit, you can get a ticket for about $95 (in the nosebleeds, granted). The first show starts at 7 p.m. and the second will start at 10:30 p.m.

Saturday (May 21)

Millennials, I know exactly what you're thinking. 2007 sure was great, wasn't it? Well, you can live out your early 2000s concert fantasy this weekend as Aly & AJ -- the iconic Disney sister duo -- are coming back to Dallas! I'm straight up pumped for this one, myself. The pair will hit the stage at the House of Blues on Saturday night. Tickets are going for just $40 right now. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will kick off around 8 p.m.! Maybe they'll even give us their adult version of "Potential Breakup Song" this time around? We'll see!

Art, music and sunshine -- what more do you need?! The Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival is happening all weekend in Richardson! With five main performance stages, you can see headliners like Neon Trees, Collective Soul and North Texas' own Toadies! The best part about all of this? Tickets start at only $15 a pop. Check this festival out all weekend long at the Galatyn Park Urban Center.

It's a big festival weekend in North Texas, am I right? Next up? The Fort Worth Fried Chicken Festival! This mouthwatering event kicks off Saturday at Panther Island Pavilion and features everything from delicious fried chicken (obviously) and beer tastings to live music and cool venders. You can even get silly with it and come ready to participate in the Colonel Sanders costume contest! Sounds fowl (get it?), but the winner will get $250! Tickets for the festival, meanwhile, start at $45. So bring your appetites!

Sunday (May 22)

I can hear it now -- the sounds of a smooth summer love. One of the definitive American soul voices, legendary singer-songwriter and Motown Records executive Smokey Robinson is coming to Dallas and taking the stage Sunday at the Winspear Opera House. Tickets start around $70, depending on where you want to sit. Doors will open at 7 p.m., so grab your friends and beat the Sunday scaries by immersing yourselves in some of the American songbook's most classic entries.