'Stranger Things' pop-up store coming to North Texas mall

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Fans of the Netflix hit series 'Stranger Things' can soon shop official merch at an exclusive storefront coming to the Grapevine Mall... for a limited time.

The pop-up shop will open at the Grapevine Mall on May 21. It'll be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fans will not only be able to shop some exclusive products, but also see some recreation of the show's iconic sets and participate in some interactive activities, including shopping in the Starcourt Mall, exploring the Russian Lab and playing games at the Palace Arcade.

Grapevine is one of only several pop-up locations, including one coming to Houston soon.

If you want to skip the store line, you can reserve priority access (free of charge), while supplies last.

If you can't get to the pop-up in person, you can also shop online.