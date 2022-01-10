25 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Check out a show, the Cowboys or the State Fair!

DALLAS — It's still pretty hot, but it's finally starting to get cooler as we get deeper into autumn. So, it might be time to start going outside more, taking in a show or a football game. And there's plenty to check out this weekend. Here's what we got:
Friday
Elton John at Globe Life Field (Arlington)
This is billed as the farewell tour for the Rocket Man, so if you've ever wanted to see Elton John live, this is probably your last chance. He's put out hit after hit over the decades like "Tiny Dancer," "Benny and the Jets" and "Can You Feel the Love Tonight."
- The All-American Rejects at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall (Dallas)
- Rhythm & Vibes at Klyde Warren Park (Dallas)
- Weird Al Yankovic with Emo Philips at Majestic Theatre (Dallas)
- Black Angels at Granada Theater (Dallas)
- Pan’s Labyrinth at The Texas Theatre (Dallas)
- The Knocks with The Cannons at House of Blues (Dallas)
Saturday
State Fair Opening Weekend Walk at Fair Park (Dallas)
The State Fair opens Friday, and there's a lot going on this opening weekend. And this weekend will kick off with a free, leisurely group walk across the grounds. So be sure to hydrate, and check out what fried foods you can eat to make yourself sick this year.
- The Beach Boys at Texas Trust CU Theatre (Grand Prairie)
- Dallas Mimosa Walk: October Fall Festival at Deep Ellum Outdoor Market (Saturday)
- The Henny Crawl at Bitter End (Dallas)
- Gorillaz at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Frisco Oktoberfest at Frisco Square (Frisco)
- Girlpool at Sundown at Granada (Dallas)
- Carbon Leaf at Deep Ellum Art Company (Dallas)
- Keith Urban at Dickies Arena (Fort Worth)
- Tiffany at Arlington Music Hall (Arlington)
- Blues Brothers Tribute at Granada Theater (Dallas)
Sunday
Cowboys vs. Commanders at AT&T Stadium (Arlington)
The Cowboys are back at home following a victory last Monday against the Giants in New York. They'll be facing off against the Washington Commanders, who sit at 1-2 on the young season. So, while some injuries may leave Cowboys fans concerned this season, Dallas remains a favorite over Washington and will be looking to improve to 3-1.
- Dallas Soul Food Festival at Lofty Spaces (Dallas)
- Origin: The Afrobeat Day Party (Sunday)
- The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction at American Airlines Center (Dallas)
- The Flaming Lips at South Side Ballroom (Dallas)
- Mary J. Blige at Dickies Arena (Fort Worth)
- Impressionism Tour at Dallas Museum of Art (Dallas)