25 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Check out a show, the Cowboys or the State Fair!

There's plenty of shows, festivals, and the kicking-off of the State Fair to check out around DFW this weekend.

DALLAS — It's still pretty hot, but it's finally starting to get cooler as we get deeper into autumn. So, it might be time to start going outside more, taking in a show or a football game. And there's plenty to check out this weekend. Here's what we got:

Friday

Elton John at Globe Life Field (Arlington)

This is billed as the farewell tour for the Rocket Man, so if you've ever wanted to see Elton John live, this is probably your last chance. He's put out hit after hit over the decades like "Tiny Dancer," "Benny and the Jets" and "Can You Feel the Love Tonight."

Saturday

State Fair Opening Weekend Walk at Fair Park (Dallas)

The State Fair opens Friday, and there's a lot going on this opening weekend. And this weekend will kick off with a free, leisurely group walk across the grounds. So be sure to hydrate, and check out what fried foods you can eat to make yourself sick this year.

Sunday