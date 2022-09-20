Frisco's first-ever Pride celebration coming for free in October

"Pride celebrations have been held in Dallas since 1972 but never in Frisco. This year, we’re changing that," said Pride Frisco board member Jon Culpepper.

FRISCO, Texas — The city of Frisco is getting ready to throw their first-ever Pride event for the LGBTQIA+ community.

The Inaugural Pride Frisco event will be a family-friendly block party happening on Saturday, October 8th. The party's planned to run at Grace Avenue United Methodist Church from 12-4 p.m.

Pride-goers can expect food trucks with goods from places like Earnest B's BBQ, Cactus Café, and 88 Bites Gourmet. The event will also include games, door prizes, LGBTQIA+ resources and a lot more.

And you can be on the lookout special guests like FC Dallas, PFLAG Dallas, the Emerson Band and DJ JJ Rangel-Adams.

Tickets are available for free on Eventbrite.

Pride Frisco is a non-profit organization that aims to create a safe and empowering safe for the city's LGBTQIA+ community and their allies. They also connect people to supportive and affirming resources, education, and support.

After seeing Dallas celebrate Pride for the last 50 years, Frisco residents decided it's time for their city to have an event of their own.