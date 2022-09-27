Wanna see a 2,000-pound pumpkin? This North Texas fall festival has that and more!

The 20th annual festival runs from Oct. 28 through Oct. 30.

ENNIS, Texas — It's a pumpkin pickers' paradise!

The City of Ennis is back for its 20th annual "Ennis Autumn Daze," as the shopping and entertainment district in historic downtown will be transformed into a fall festival wonderland. The event will run from Oct. 28 through Oct. 30.

City officials said the pumpkin patch will feature more than 16,000 pumpkins of all sizes, including one 2,000-pound pumpkin and six that weigh 800 pounds.

World-renowned pumpkin carvers Dean Murray, a Disney+ Foodtastic champion, and Nancy Baker, a participant on Food Network’s Halloween Wars, will join three pumpkin carvers to create masterpieces throughout the weekend. Festival goers can also enjoy a giant pumpkin house with a backdrop for family photos.

For the kiddos, the festival has midway rides and carnival games as well as the corn corral, a 100-ton playbox filled with corn (it's corn!).

Autumn Daze will also hold a corn hole tournament with a cash prize and have a children’s craft area with pumpkin painting, food vendors and shopping.

Oh, and there will be live music, too! The 20th Annual event is headlined by Gary P. Nunn and Pat Green on Saturday, Oct. 29. Michael Kelton and local musician John Marlin also will be on the main stage. For the full lineup of musicians, check out VisitEnnis.org.

Admission to Autumn Daze is free all-day Friday, Oct. 28. Ticket prices for Saturday, Oct. 29 is $5 per person before 4 p.m. and $10 after 4 p.m., and admission on Sunday, Oct. 30 is $5 all day. Children 12 and under are free throughout the weekend.