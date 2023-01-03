Driving during severe weather: What you should and shouldn't do

DALLAS — Severe weather in Texas can bring many types of dangers, especially to residents who are driving during those particularly powerful storms.
Dangers can include heavy rain, large hail, damaging wind gusts and a risk of tornadoes -- all of which create hazardous road conditions.
Severe storms in Texas can happen at any time -- even during morning or afternoon rush hour traffic.
It's important to be aware of what you should and shouldn't do if you are out driving while severe storms move through your area.
Safety tips
One important tip stressed by experts at the National Weather Service is that drivers should NOT stop under a bridge or overpass during a severe storm or tornado. Experts say bridges and overpasses do not offer protection from powerful winds or even debris.
Drivers even run the risk of causing accidents if stopped under a bridge or overpass.
AAA Texas also provides safety tips when driving during severe weather:
- Don't try to drive on a road that's covered in water; turn around and find an alternate route.
- If you find yourself in a situation where your car takes on water, leave the vehicle to get to safer, higher ground.
- Don't use cruise control. You get less traction on slick roads.
- Increase your following distance. You'll need more time to react to surrounding traffic.
- Driver more slowly to avoid hydroplaning. AAA Texas says some tires can lose contact with the road even at 35 mph.
- If your vehicle begins to skid, remain calm. Avoid slamming on your brakes; instead, look and steer in the direction you want your vehicle to go.