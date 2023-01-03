Driving during severe weather: What you should and shouldn't do

Here are some tips if you are driving while a severe storm is moving through your area.

DALLAS — Severe weather in Texas can bring many types of dangers, especially to residents who are driving during those particularly powerful storms.

Dangers can include heavy rain, large hail, damaging wind gusts and a risk of tornadoes -- all of which create hazardous road conditions.

Severe storms in Texas can happen at any time -- even during morning or afternoon rush hour traffic.

It's important to be aware of what you should and shouldn't do if you are out driving while severe storms move through your area.

Safety tips

One important tip stressed by experts at the National Weather Service is that drivers should NOT stop under a bridge or overpass during a severe storm or tornado. Experts say bridges and overpasses do not offer protection from powerful winds or even debris.

Drivers even run the risk of causing accidents if stopped under a bridge or overpass.

AAA Texas also provides safety tips when driving during severe weather: