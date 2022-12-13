Severe storms damage homes, businesses in Wise County

Strong winds and heavy rain left damage to several homes, businesses, and other properties across Decatur.

Example video title will go here for this video

WISE COUNTY, Texas — Severe storms rolling through North Texas kept utility crews, contractors and neighbors busy Tuesday across Wise County.

Strong winds and heavy rain left damage to several homes, businesses and other properties across Decatur.

"It’s like so much stuff was going through my mind,” said Marisol Gonzalez as she checked out the damage to her family’s home.

The winds ripped the roof from the family’s rancher on FM 730. Windows were also blown out during the storm.

”Yeah, it blew the roof off. The living room is destroyed. My room. Like the whole backyard. Everything is just messed up,” Gonzalez explained.

Six people lived in the house. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

However, the frightened family went rushing from the living room to a bedroom as the storm intensified.

“My two nephews and my nieces. They were the ones that were most scared. I know my younger sister too. She said that she got on top of the kids and just tried to like cover them up, because she didn’t know what was going on.”

A few miles away, there was more damage along County Road 2264.

Contractors were busy responding to downed power lines and repaired utility poles.

In one area, a crane toppled outside a business and trees were uprooted. Neighbors said the storm caused damage to an oil well. Sheets of metal debris from a building also littered an empty field. Neighbors said the wind lifted the building and sent it flying to a property nearby.

Back at the Gonzalez’ home, the family has a lot of damage to pickup outside. The family says it will be staying in a hotel, for now.