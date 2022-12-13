Tornado destroys homes around Decatur

Multiple homes were reported damaged from a tornado at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of FM 730 south of Decatur.

DECATUR, Texas — Several families around Decatur are recovering after a tornado swept through the town this morning, destroying and damaging numerous homes.

The Decatur Fire Department was on scene and reported multiple homes damaged by a tornado at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of FM 730 south of Decatur.

Emergency crews responded to the scene to check for injuries, Decatur FD added.

Wise County officials stated the storm system entered the Decatur area at about 7 a.m. Tuesday and continued moving northeast, causing multiple reports of damages. The primary areas of concern were east of Paradise and south of Decatur.

One Decatur resident, Izzy, said she was hiding in her home's restroom when the tornado hit. She said she could tell because the lights went out suddenly and she heard a big boom sound and then the sound of her windows breaking.

"I just held on until it was over," she said. "My kids were screaming, my mom was screaming in the other room."

Izzy said she ran barefoot through glass afterward to get to her three kids and her mother, who were all OK.

"We can always replace the house but family members we can't replace so I'm just glad they're OK," she said.

Another resident, Michael, filmed the tornado -- which didn't hit his or his neighbors' homes outside of some minor damage. He said he was in bed listening to the storm when he heard the wind getting stronger and heavier.