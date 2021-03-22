How to prepare your house and car for spring storms and hail

“Texas actually ranks number one in the country for hail losses,” State Farm spokesperson Chris Pilcic said.

DALLAS — It’s difficult to think about spring in North Texas without also thinking about hail.

“Texas actually ranks number one in the country for hail losses,” State Farm spokesperson Chris Pilcic said. “It did again in 2020 with about $475 million paid just by State Farm on hail-related damage."

So what can you do to get prepared? Here are some tips from State Farm and AAA.

1. KNOW EXACTLY WHAT YOUR HOME AND CAR POLICIES DO AND DON'T COVER

“Read through your policy,” AAA spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said. “If you have questions, go over it with your insurance agent. Now is better than waiting until something happens.”

2. MOVE PATIO FURNITURE, GRILL TO A COVERED SPACE. THEN CLOSE YOUR BLINDS

“If glass breaks, that will prevent the broken glass from blowing around your house, possibly causing damage inside your home and reducing the risk of injuries inside the house as well,” Pilcic said.

3. DON’T LEAVE YOUR CAR IN THE ELEMENTS

Making sure your car is parked in a covered space is a no brainer. Experts say even paying to park your car in a public garage is worth it.

But if neither of those are options, consider buying a cover for your car. Armbruster said covering your car with blankets can help, as long as you are able to secure the blankets so that they don’t blow away.

4. DOCUMENT WHAT YOUR HOME LOOKS LIKE INSIDE AND OUTSIDE BEFORE SEVERE WEATHER ARRIVES

“We all have great phones with great cameras,” Pilcic said. “Use that to your advantage.”

If you did any home projects or made improvements during the pandemic, take pictures. Digital documentation is more important now than it has ever been before.