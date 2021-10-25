Near-record warmth to start the week

Very warm early this week followed by mid-week storms, then clearing, windy and cooler.

DALLAS — Sunny skies this afternoon as highs climb well into the 80's for most of North Texas. The exception will be along the Red River where temps will be slightly cooler. We'll be in the neighborhood of our record high of 89°.

Rain and storms chances increase late Tuesday through early Wednesday as a dryline/cold front sweep across North Texas. Here's a look at the timeline:

Severe weather is also possible with the line of storms.