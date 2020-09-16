Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression 22 forms in Gulf of Mexico

That system in the Gulf is now Tropical Depression 22 with winds of 35 mph.

The system became Tropical Depression 22 Thursday evening and continues to strengthen, although its forecast track remains uncertain. It is now expected to possibly become a Category 1 hurricane over the next few days.

As of the 4 a.m. Friday update from the National Hurricane Center, TD #22 had 35 mph winds and was moving north-northeast at 6 mph:

1. Tropical Depression Twenty-Two is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm, and possibly a hurricane, while moving slowly over the western Gulf of Mexico during the next few days.

2. While it is too early to determine what areas could see direct wind, storm surge, and rainfall impacts from this system, interests throughout the western Gulf of Mexico should monitor the progress of this system and future updates to the forecast.

In Houston, we can't say for sure what this tropical disturbance means for our local forecast. You will see in the forecast images below the European spaghetti models bring heavy rainfall to the Southeast Texas coast early next week, but these models will continue to change. We'll want to watch this closely through the weekend.

The Houston area and Southeast Texas are expected to get a "cool front" on Friday that should help steer away any tropical development. (About that cool front: it will still be warm this weekend, but Houston's weather will feel much nicer thanks to lower humidity. View Houston's forecast here.)

Tropical Depression 22 forecast cone

Tropical Depression 22 spaghetti models

Gulf Coast rainfall forecast (Euro model)

4 a.m. Friday update from the National Hurricane Center:

SLOW MOVING DEPRESSION FORECAST TO BECOME A TROPICAL STORM LATER

TODAY...SUMMARY OF 400 AM CDT...0900 UTC...INFORMATION

----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...22.9N 94.1W

ABOUT 245 MI...400 KM ENE OF TAMPICO MEXICO

ABOUT 285 MI...460 KM SE OF MOUTH OF THE RIO GRANDE

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...35 MPH...55 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNE OR 25 DEGREES AT 6 MPH...9 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1005 MB...29.68 INCHES

--------------------

Interests along the western Gulf of Mexico coast should monitor the progress of the depression.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 400 AM CDT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twenty-Two was located near latitude 22.9 North, longitude 94.1 West. The depression is moving toward the north-northeast near 6 mph (9 km/h), and this general motion is expected through early Saturday. A slow westward motion is forecast to begin late Saturday that will likely continue into early next week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today. The system could be near or at hurricane strength by Sunday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

SURF: Swells are expected to increase and reach the coast of Texas and the Gulf coast of Mexico over the weekend, generated by a combination of the depression and a cold front entering the northern Gulf of Mexico. These swells are likely to cause ife-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

If any other storms develop, which is very likely, we would then have to use the Greek alphabet for only the second time in recorded history; the first time being 2005.

A lot of tropical development in the Atlantic right now

There is plenty to track and name out there right now, but the system in the Gulf is the only one we have any concerns about in Texas right now.

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Sally, located inland over southeastern Alabama, on Hurricane Teddy, located over the central tropical Atlantic, and on Tropical Storm Vicky, located over the eastern tropical Atlantic:

Be prepared if tropical weather does come our way

BEFORE THE STORM

Make a home inventory

Have a current copy of your declarations page that has your policy number and your agent's number

Review your policy with your insurance agent to determine if you have adequate coverage

Repair loose boards, shingles, shutters and downspouts to prevent them from becoming an issue in high winds or torrential rain

Have an evacuation plan, and include plans for your pets

Make sure your emergency equipment is in working order, including a battery-powered radio, flashlights and extra batteries. Also, make sure to gather all medicine, replenish your first-aid kit and stock a week's worth of non-perishable food and water

Charge your cell phone and fill your car with gas

Program all emergency phone numbers

DURING THE STORM

If you are advised to evacuate, leave as soon as possible . Retain all related receipts - they may be considered in your claim. If you aren't in a recommended evacuation and you plant to stay home, stay informed by listening to weather alerts

. Retain all related receipts - they may be considered in your claim. If you aren't in a recommended evacuation and you plant to stay home, stay informed by listening to weather alerts Keep windows and doors closed at all time, and, if possible, board them up with wooden or metal shutters

Stay away from the windows and in the center of the room, or, stay in an interior room

Avoid flood water, as it may be electrically charged from downed power lines

Check on family members and friends

AFTER THE STORM