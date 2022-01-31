Winter weather: 17 things to keep in your car emergency kit

DALLAS — This week, North Texas has a chance for freezing rain, sleet and snow. Check that you have the right emergency items in your vehicle so that you're prepared.
Be sure to check your vehicle's windshield wipers, battery, tire thread, tire pressure and fluid levels before the wintry weather hits.
You should also keep phone numbers for family, work, roadside services and your auto insurance provider written down somewhere in case your phone dies and you need to use another phone.
AAA Texas shared what drivers should keep in their kit during winter.
AAA Texas says the kit should include the following:
- Traction aids (sand, salt, non-clumping cat litter or traction mats)
- Shovel
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- Jumper cables or jump pack
- Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench, duct tape, plastic zip ties)
- Tarp, raincoat and gloves to help stay clean/dry if you must get out of the vehicle
- Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes
- Warning devices (flares, reflective triangles or LED beacons)
- First-aid kit (check expiration date)
- Drinking water
- Snacks/food for your passengers and any pets
- Ice scraper
- Snow brush
- Winter windshield washer solvent
- Warm gloves, clothes, hats and blankets for all passengers in your car
- Car charger for mobile phone
- Compass and maps