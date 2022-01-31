Winter weather: 17 things to keep in your car emergency kit

Check that you have the right emergency items in your vehicle so that you're prepared.

DALLAS — This week, North Texas has a chance for freezing rain, sleet and snow. Check that you have the right emergency items in your vehicle so that you're prepared.

Be sure to check your vehicle's windshield wipers, battery, tire thread, tire pressure and fluid levels before the wintry weather hits.

You should also keep phone numbers for family, work, roadside services and your auto insurance provider written down somewhere in case your phone dies and you need to use another phone.

AAA Texas shared what drivers should keep in their kit during winter.

AAA Texas says the kit should include the following: