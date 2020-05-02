This story will be continuously updated as the forecast changes and WFAA receives more weather reports.

Plenty of North Texans will be under a winter storm warning or winter weather advisory as they wake up Wednesday morning.

Much of the northwestern portion of North Texas will be particularly impacted, with Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto and Young counties under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 p.m.

Comanche, Cooke, Denton, Erath, Hamilton, Hood, Parker, Somervell, Tarrant and Wise counties will be under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Wednesday as well.

About a quarter of an inch to half an inch of snow had been reported in northwest Jack County along U.S. Highway 281 and Highway 2190 by 2:15 a.m., according to information from the National Weather Service station in Fort Worth.

Downtown Decatur was already experiencing freezing rain by 4 a.m. with a temperature of around 32 degrees.

Freezing rain occurs when rain comes down in an area and freezes upon contact with some elevated surfaces. This can particularly be a concern for overpasses and bridges on the roadways.

A number of school districts had canceled classes for the day in anticipation of potentially slick and dangerous roads. Aledo, Bowie, Chico, Decatur, Jacksboro, Bridgeport, Gordon, Mineral Wells, Montague, Palo Pinto, Weatherford and White Settlement are just some of the school districts on the list.

Fort Worth and Grand Prairie ISD officials said their districts will be open and classes will continue as regularly scheduled.

The temperatures to look out for are anything below 31 or 32 degrees, which is when rain will begin to transition from liquid precipitation to frozen precipitation. Road conditions are expected to worsen as temperatures get closer to 30 degrees, according to the NWS.

