Timeline: Flash Flood Watch with heavy rain and storms likely this morning

There will be widespread rain and storms to begin the week in North Texas.

DALLAS — Flash Flood Watch

A flash flood watch has been issued for all of North Texas until Monday evening. Widespread, heavy rain on top of our already saturated soils will lead to excess runoff and potential flooding issues.

Thunderstorms Monday morning

A complex of storms will continue to move through North Texas. Heavy rain, lightning, small hail and gusty winds possible as these storms move through Dallas-Fort Worth during the second half of the morning commute.

As far as timing, they will move through Dallas-Fort Worth looks to be now through mid to late morning. Eastern North Texas will see storms at the latest, with timing being late morning into the afternoon.

The line of storms that continues to move through Dallas-Fort Worth does have the potential to intensify as it moves east this afternoon. The severe weather risk has been upgraded for locations from Dallas-Fort Worth to the south and east.

The main concern will be winds in excess of 60 mph, large hail and heavy rain. The tornado threat is low, but not non-existent. A quick spin-up is not out of the question within the line of storms. These don't last very long and are weaker, but still can cause some damage.

Heavy rain will also be a threat. Given how wet things have been recently, any heavy rain could cause flooding issues.

WE CANNOT REITERATE ENOUGH...DO NOT DRIVE INTO OR THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. We continue to see stalled cars and high water rescues because of cars trying to drive through flooded roadways.

Monday

Monday will start off stormy with the complex of storms mentioned above.

Storms will move east during the day with most places drying out heading through the afternoon.

Monday's forecast is tricky because it all depends on the overnight into Monday morning round of storms.

Overall, the morning looks wetter with a drier afternoon and evening.

Rest of the week

While Tuesday will still bring a chance for some scattered showers and storms, the rest of the week will be drying out and heating up.

However, it will not be "dry" in terms of how it feels outside. Humidity is not going anywhere, which means afternoons will feel sticky and gross.

Afternoon highs midweek through next weekend will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, but heat index values could approach or exceed the 100° mark at times.