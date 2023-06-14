DFW weather: From hail to hell. Another round of severe storms before serious heat in North Texas

Another chance of severe storms is in the forecast Thursday. Triple-digit heat will follow shortly after.

DALLAS — Quick facts:

More storms expected Thursday afternoon and evening. Some severe.

Storms containing large hail and damaging winds are the primary concern

Triple-digit heat is expected in the second half of the week

Here we go again. Wednesday marked day five of severe hail reports across North Texas, and another round of this mess is expected Thursday.

Most of North Texas is under a slight risk (level 2) for severe weather.

After a day of strong heating, very high humidity and a little lift from a boundary that's been hanging around the area, more thunderstorms will erupt in the afternoon and evening. Like the last several days, any storms that pop will have a good chance at producing very large hail and damaging winds.

Heat advisory expanded

Dallas and Tarrant Counties and areas south are under a heat advisory until at least Friday evening. This particular event expires Friday evening, but there's a high chance we'll see another heat advisory extend into the weekend.

Heat indices are expected to be as high as 112 degrees.

Yes, it's going to be very hot, and the humidity has been atrocious and will continue to be through the weekend and much of next week. That means not only will we have 100-degree days, but heat index values will stay in the 110+ range for many.