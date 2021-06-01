Beat the heat: Cooling centers in D-FW and tips to avoid heat-illness

Community centers across Dallas-Fort Worth are opening their doors to residents who are looking to cool off during the hot summer days.

DALLAS — Summer is just beginning in North Texas, and with it comes sizzling hot temps. Dallas and Fort Worth have opened up cooling centers to help those looking to escape the heat during these next few months.

Dallas cooling centers

The City of Dallas is welcoming the public to its community centers Monday through Friday. Below are the hours:

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday - Thursday

2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday

Additionally, Dallas Library branches are also open to the public during regular business hours. The hours vary for each location, click here to view a list.

Fort Worth cooling centers

Fort Worth residents who do not have appropriate cooling equipment could also use a library or community center to cool off.

All of the libraries in Fort Worth are open at least six days a week, a full list of locations and hours can be found here.

Most community centers in Fort Worth are open Monday - Friday, with some having public hours on Saturday. Click here to view the full list of hours and locations.

Avoid heat-related illness

The City of Dallas is also encouraging residents to follow these tips to stay safe:

Find ways to stay in the shade and avoid direct sunlight.

Limit outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. which are the hottest hours of the day.

and avoid direct sunlight. between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. which are the hottest hours of the day. Get in gear by wearing lightweight , light-colored clothing.

, light-colored clothing. Drink lots of water.

Apply high-SPF sunscreen frequently.

Prevent heat stroke and heat exhaustion

MedStar in Fort Worth shared these precautions: