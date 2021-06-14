Water donations urgently needed at Presbyterian Night Shelter in Fort Worth

As temperatures start to climb, Presbyterian Night Shelter is requesting donations of bottled water.

FORT WORTH, Texas — It's the beginning of the summer heat in North Texas, and there is an urgent need for bottled water donations in Fort Worth at Presbyterian Night Shelter.

"We make water available for our day shelter, our women's shelter and our men's shelter for anyone that walks up needing a bottle of water," said Toby Owen, CEO of the shelter. The staff is constantly refilling coolers of water to make sure people stay hydrated.

Last year, about 30,000 bottles of water, or 10 cases a day, were used throughout the summer. Owen is hoping there will be as many generous donations this year.

"The people that come to see us are in very, very trying times. It is the poorest of the poor in Fort Worth and it is critical that we help our neighbors," Owen said. "Every story is different as to why someone comes to the shelter."

There are different ways to donate.

Monetary gifts can be made to the shelter at journeyhome.org.

Essential items and cases of water can be sent through the shelter's Amazon wish list.

People can also donate by dropping off items at the Karl Travis Men's Center at 2400 Cypress Street in Fort Worth.