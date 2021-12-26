Travelers at DFW Airport creating alternate plans after luggage lost, flights canceled due to staff shortages from COVID

"American Airlines re-routed us on a flight to Monroe. We sat on a plane there for about an hour or so on the tarmac, then they canceled that flight," said Betrand.

DALLAS — Travelers at the DFW International Airport are most likely giving out the best advice after running into several problems trying to get their destination. The holiday travel season has been a headache for some people flying domestically and internationally.

Louisiana resident Robert Bethard and his wife have plans for a ski vacation with their children and family friends. But the start of their vacation didn't go as planned. The couple sat calmly in the baggage claim area at DFW knowing it's a wait-and-see process.

"6:30 we flew into Dallas," Bethard said. "I guess we have done all our fussing at each other and we are calm now."

Bethard and his wife headed to the airport Sunday morning in Louisiana with temperatures in the 70s. They have a destination where the temps will be anything but warm, so they packed plenty of winter clothing for their family vacation.

"American Airlines re-routed us on a flight to Monroe. We sat on a plane there for about an hour or so on the tarmac, then they canceled that flight," said Betrand.

After their flight cancellation, he learned their luggage is missing.

"It has all of our ski clothes," said Betrand.

The airlines blame the nationwide cancellations and delays on the skyrocketing omicron COVID cases across the country. They have fewer employees to work the airline flights, and in some cases, the check-in counters at airports across the country.

The impact on travel plans is worse for Kim Cook and her crew. They waited hours to be reunited with their luggage after learning they're grounded for a while.

Cook started traveling Sunday morning in Philadelphia with hopes of making it to Denver.

"We made our first flight and that went fine. Our second flight, as soon as we arrived, we found out that it was canceled," Cook said. "We have five people in our party, and they have no options for us until Tuesday."

So, as they wait on their airline to find all of their luggage, their days in Denver will also have to wait.

Since they are being forced to stay in North Texas for two days, Cook decided not to let it go to waste. American Airlines is paying for her crew's two-night stay in a Dallas Hotel.

"We are going to go see the sights of Dallas. Two of the people have not been to Dallas, so we are going to check it out," said Cook.

Just like Betrand, Cook urges anyone traveling right now to plan ahead when traveling by air.