DFW breaks Christmas Day heat record. And it wasn't far from this year's July 4 high

This month's unseasonable weather has had the Christmas season feeling more like spring break, and a warm one at that.

DALLAS — We all know the phrase "Christmas in July."

Now, we can say we've lived through "July on Christmas," almost quite literally.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport reached 81 degrees on Saturday, breaking a Christmas Day record for North Texas, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. The previous mark was 80 degrees, set in 2016. (For the record, the all-time low was 18, in 1983. We easily cleared that.)

The official temperature at DFW climbed another tick by 3:30 p.m., hitting 82 degrees.

Other parts of the region were even toastier, with temps pushing into the mid-80s for the western counties.

All of which is weirder to think about in this context: The high temperature on July 4 this year was only a mere seven degrees warmer. North Texas saw a milder (for our standards) start to the summer, and the Independence Day temps topped out at 89.

As we all know (and expected), the summer eventually warmed up, and now, it hasn't seemed to have much interest in cooling off.

The New Year's weekend won't be as extreme: Temperatures are expected to cool into the 70s and 60s later in the week.

Waco also broke its previous high (also from 2016) when it reached 81 degrees on Saturday.