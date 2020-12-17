Crash prompts closure at I-30 EB near Carroll Ave in Dallas

A crash that occurred Thursday morning has prompted officials to close several lanes on Interstate 30 eastbound near Carroll Avenue in Dallas.
Drivers should seek an alternate route if possible, such as Haskell Avenue.
At this time, officials have not confirmed if there are any injuries or how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
