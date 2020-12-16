Dallas-based OurCalling could face fines for opening temporary overnight shelter as temperatures drop

A city ordinance allows faith-based organizations and churches to seek permits as temporary inclement weather shelters but not within a half-mile of downtown.

On Wednesday night, OurCalling is opening its doors as an emergency inclement weather shelter for people who are homeless — an action that could land the Dallas nonprofit a fine.

"We feel we have the moral obligation to keep our doors open," said Pastor Wayne Walker.

OurCalling is a ministry that serves the unsheltered homeless population, around 10,000 people each year.

In November, the Dallas City Council approved an ordinance that allows faith-based organizations and churches to seek permits as temporary inclement weather shelters when temperatures fall below 36 degrees between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 a.m. Other inclement weather conditions apply as well.

However, the code sets a buffer zone that excludes organizations within a half-mile from the central business district of Downtown Dallas. OurCalling is part of that zone.

Walker said he was told the organization could face up to a $2,000 fine if people are allowed to stay inside.

He said OurCalling already opened its doors Sunday evening to provide overnight shelter, warm showers and meals for men and women facing the cold.

Around 60 people stayed overnight. Another 30 arrived on Monday.

City officials told WFAA there have been no calls for enforcement complaining about violations. It also confirms 270 hotel rooms are being paid for by the City and nonprofits to help house people Wednesday night.

Walker said the 270 rooms are great, but it's not enough.

As Wednesday night gets colder, OurCalling is planning to open again, and Walker is expecting even more people. He said his team will work to keep people safe from COVID-19 with social distancing and other protocols.

"With COVID, the homeless population is growing, and so we are seeing about 20% growth month after month," Walker said. "We're going to keep our doors open to make sure people can survive."