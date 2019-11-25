An early morning shooting in the Pleasant Grove nieghborhood led to a police chase that ended in a crash on westbound I-30 Monday, according to officials.

The incident started around 4 a.m. when a man allegedly shot someone on the 6800 block of Barrett Drive.

He fled the scene with his child, leading police on a short chase before he crashed on I-30 near Ervay Street, a police spokesperson said.

Neither he nor the child appeared to be injured in the crash, police said. He was taken in to custody and the child was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The condition of the shooting victim was unknown as of 6:10 a.m.

The crash caused miles-long traffic backups during the morning rush hour.

Drivers can take several alternate routes to avoid the congestion-- try I-20 westbound, Garland Road or Scyene Road (352).

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it with more information as it becomes available.

