Jerry Jones is frustrated. Jerry Jones is disappointed. And Jerry Jones has the attention of Dallas Cowboys fans after his comments Sunday night.

The team owner and general manager was pointed in his comments about head coach Jason Garrett and the entire Cowboys coaching staff, leading many to wonder what Monday will bring.

"This is very frustrating," Jones said after the 13-9 loss to the New England Patriots. "It's frustrating just to be reminded that some of the fundamentals of football and coaching were what beat us out there today."

The Cowboys started slow once again on Sunday, falling behind their opponent to start the game for the 8th time in 11 contests.

"I don't think there's a game that a coaching staff has areas that it wouldn't or couldn't do better in," Jones said. "I just don't like it that we've got so many, as I'm standing here tonight."

It was the Cowboys special teams errors that irked Jones the most. A blocked punt led to Tom Brady's lone touchdown pass of the day. There were moments of sloppy ball handling by the Cowboys returners.

And there were also miscues by the Cowboys punt team, namely a penalty against Dallas after they were confused by the Patriots punt block formation. That penalty cost Dallas 20 yards in field position, and led to the Patriots second field goal.

"When you play on a sloppy day, special teams can rule the day," Jones said. "And they've got a coach that knows how to play this game. And [Bill Belichick] did a good job of that. My hat's off to him."

So, Jerry was asked, was Garrett out-coached?

"I really think it speaks for itself. When you look at what happened on special teams and how they...," Jones momentarily trailed off. "I think you're gonna get out-coached during this era when you come into New England. I do. I think you are."

Garrett and Jones addressed the media at roughly the same time, so Garrett did not field any questions about what Jerry had to say. But he did say this in defense of his decision to kick a field goal in the 4th quarter, to still trail 13-9.

"Yeah, just to give us a chance, coming back the other way," Garrett said. "You know, make it a 4-point game. If they kick a field goal coming back, you still have a chance to be in the game. And then if you get it back, like we did with just under three [minutes to play], with a chance to go win it, so, just felt good about that decision at that time."

Linebacker Jaylon Smith tried to take the heat off.

"We're the ones that make the mistakes or make the plays," Smith said. "So for us it's about looking in the mirror."

But Jones's frustration with 10th year head coach Jason Garrett and his staff ruled the day.

"The staff, him, they're bringing it with what they've got right now," he said. "An accumulation of what they're supposed to have gotten over 10 years. And what they're bringing to the table with all their education, experience, and everything, they're bringing right out here right now. We played one of the best, with a lot of experience out there today, and we came up short. That's frustrating."

The Cowboys have five games left in the regular season. They lead the NFC East by a game over the Philadelphia Eagles, who they play on Dec. 22.

After Jerry Jones' comments Sunday, we're left to wonder if Garrett will coach those five games or not.

