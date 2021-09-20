I-30 shut down in both directions after fatal crash involving motorcycle and 18-wheeler

Officials expect the westbound lanes to reopen around 6 a.m., but say the eastbound lanes will likely remain closed much longer.

FORT WORTH, Texas — One person is dead after a motorcycle and 18-wheeler crashed on the eastbound side of Interstate 30 overnight Sunday, Fort Worth police said. Both directions of the freeway are shut down as police handle the incident.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, though officials have not yet released details about his identity.

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. near Bryant Irvin Road. Traffic is currently being diverted in both directions at Bryant Irvin Road since the 18-wheeler ended up on its side in the westbound lanes, according to police.

This is a FATAL crash. Two accidents actually happened in the area.



1st ax involved 18-wheeler+motorcyle. That one was deadly on WB side. 2nd ax involving 18-wheeler on EB in same area. Big rig struck two patrol cars. Lanes on WB should reopen in an hour. @WFAADaybreak #Iamup https://t.co/2iAMbp95ZF — TasharaTakesTexas (@TasharaParker) September 20, 2021

Officials expect the westbound lanes to reopen around 6 a.m., but say the eastbound lanes will likely remain closed much longer, as a second 18-wheeler hit two patrol cars while police were responding to the crash. No officers were injured in that second incident, though.