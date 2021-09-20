Fatal overnight crash blocks southbound I-35W, Fort Worth police say

Police believe the driver was struck by another vehicle after they had exited their vehicle following an initial crash.

FORT WORTH, Texas — One person is dead after an overnight incident on Interstate 35W, Fort Worth police said. All southbound lanes were blocked on the interstate as a result, but have since reopened.

Officers responded just before 2:30 a.m. to a single-vehicle accident on I-35W near Allen Avenue, according to officials.

When they got there, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

#TrafficAlert: This accident in #Tarrant county also fatal. According to police, it appears that the driver exited his vehicle after the accident and was possibly struck by another vehicle. @wfaa @WFAADaybreak #Iamup #DFWTraffic https://t.co/EB3kJ6vZPV — TasharaTakesTexas (@TasharaParker) September 20, 2021

Investigators believe the driver exited his vehicle following the initial crash and was then struck by another vehicle.

The traffic investigative unit is looking further into the crash.

To avoid the area, drivers can use Hemphill Street as one option.