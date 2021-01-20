Crews to shutdown I-30 at Galloway Ave in Mesquite for bridge demo this weekend

The closures are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Saturday and will go through 12 p.m. Sunday.

Crews will close east and westbound lanes of Interstate 30 at Galloway Avenue in Mesquite this weekend to perform bridgework.

The closures are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Saturday and will go through 12 p.m. Sunday. The bridge demo is part of the 635 East Project.

Below is a list of closures and detours provided by project officials:

All lanes of eastbound I-30 at Galloway Avenue DETOUR : Eastbound main lane traffic will be detoured to the frontage road using Exit 56A prior to Gus Thomasson Road and continue along the eastbound I-30 frontage road to access the entrance ramp past Galloway Avenue.



All lanes of westbound I-30 at Galloway Avenue DETOUR : Westbound main lane traffic will be detoured to the frontage road using the exit to Galloway Avenue (Exit 57) and continue along the westbound I-30 frontage road to access the entrance ramp past Gus Thomasson Road.

Northbound Galloway Avenue at I-30 DETOUR : Northbound Galloway Avenue drivers will use Barnes Bridge Road, Morningside Drive, Northwest Drive and the westbound I-30 frontage road to access Galloway Avenue.

Southbound Galloway Avenue at I-30 DETOUR : Southbound Galloway Avenue drivers will use Oates Drive, Gus Thomasson Road and the eastbound I-30 frontage road to access Galloway Avenue.

The westbound I-30 direct connector to northbound I-635 DETOUR : Westbound I-30 traffic will take the exit to Galloway Avenue (Exit 57) and head north on Galloway Avenue to access the entrance ramp to northbound I-635.

The westbound I-30 direct connector to southbound I-635 DETOUR : Westbound I-30 traffic will take the exit to Galloway Avenue (Exit 57) and head north on Galloway Avenue and east on Oates Drive to access the entrance ramp to southbound I-635.

The northbound I-635 direct connector to eastbound I-30 DETOUR : Northbound I-635 drivers will still use Exit 8B (toward Texarkana) to access the eastbound I-30 frontage road ramp to access the entrance ramp past Galloway Avenue.

The southbound I-635 direct connector to eastbound I-30 DETOUR : Southbound I-635 drivers will use the exit to Town East Boulevard (Exit 7B) and the U-turn lane at Town East Boulevard to access the eastbound I-30 frontage road ramp to access the entrance ramp past Galloway Avenue.



Construction for the 635 East Project began in 2020 and is expected to be completed by 2024.

The project is managed by the Texas Department of Transportation and is meant to help the growing traffic congestion in the state, according to officials.