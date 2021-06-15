Traffic alert: Gas leak prompts closure on Elm Street in downtown Dallas

Drivers are asked to avoid the area near Elm and North Ervay Streets as crews work to resolve a gas line that was hit Tuesday afternoon.

DALLAS — Drivers are advised to avoid the area of Elm and North Ervay Streets in downtown Dallas as crews are at the scene of a gas leak.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, the hazmat unit was called around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday to the 1700 block of Elm Street, after a construction crew struck a 4-inch natural gas line.

Officials said when DFR units arrived at the scene, the Press Box Grill located at 1623 Main Street had self-evacuated after people inside noticed the smell of gas inside. Crews checked other buildings but confirmed the Press Box Grill was the only one impacted.

Be advised we are currently closed. A backhoe broke a LARGE gas main right in front of PBG. We will keep y’all posted! — Press Box Grill (@pressboxgrill) June 15, 2021

Hazmat technicians then taped off the area and requested Dallas police to block streets at Elm Street and St. Paul and Northbound Ervay at Main Street.

Dallas police tweeted around 1 p.m. that repairs are expected to take several hours. Atmos Energy is at the scene working to get the situation resolved.

Anyone who smells gas is encouraged to call 911 so that Dallas Fire-Rescue can investigate it.

#TrafficAlert Major gas leak downtown at Elm/Ervay. Repairs will take several hours. Atmos is on scene & working quickly with city resources to get the situation resolved. Anyone who smells gas is encouraged to call 911 for @DallasFireRes_q to investigate. #DFR @DPDChiefGarcia pic.twitter.com/BbcuvjhBQ4 — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) June 15, 2021