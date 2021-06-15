Dallas Love Field advising travelers to arrive 90 minutes early as Southwest Airlines reports 'system issues'

DALLAS — This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.
Dallas Love Field Airport is warning travelers to arrive at least 90 minutes ahead of their flight time, Tuesday, due to long lines caused by system issues being reported by Southwest Airlines.
The airport tweeted around 12:35 p.m., stating that there are especially long lines at check-in. It also advised travelers to confirm the flight status with each airline.
Dallas Love Field did not include what is prompting the long lines, but Southwest Airlines tweeted around 1 p.m. saying it was aware of "system issues" and is working to resolve the problem.
In a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration, the agency said it issued a temporary ground stop for Southwest Airline flights nationwide while the company worked to resolve the issue, which the FAA said was connected to their reservation computers.
The network connectivity issues were also mentioned in a tweet from the Denver International Airport, which impacted flights in Colorado.
And images from Las Vegas showed crowds packed in the airport there.
The website FlightView is showing hundreds of canceled Southwest Airlines flights Tuesday afternoon, with delays reaching to nearly 1,000. Click here to check the latest status.
Southwest did confirm Monday evening that it experienced a glitch with its third-party weather-date provider that caused delays.
Around 11 p.m. Monday, a spokesperson with Southwest Airlines said the company was beginning to resume flight operations after the third-party weather data provider experienced intermittent performance issues earlier in the evening.
This prevented the transmission of weather information that is required to safely operate Southwest aircraft, the spokesperson said. This also led to a ground stop while Southwest and the vendor worked to restore the connectivity, in an effort to protect the safety of the airlines' crews and customers, according to a statement.
"We appreciate our Customers’ patience as we work to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible. We ask that Customers use Southwest.com to check flight status or, if flying this evening, consult a Southwest Airlines Customer Service Agent for assistance with travel needs," the statement partially reads.