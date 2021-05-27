Southbound lanes of IH35E closed at Sandy Lake due to fatal crash, Carrollton police say

This incident on I-35E SB @ Sandy Lake is still working. Traffic is currently backed up nearly an hour at this point.



If you are coming from #Denton county on 35E SB headed toward #Carrollton or #Dallas, this will certainly slow you down. Seek alternate routes. @wfaa #Iamup https://t.co/rwX0AcGL42 pic.twitter.com/DzmTF9cfiY