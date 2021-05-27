Southbound lanes of IH35E closed at Sandy Lake due to fatal crash, Carrollton police say

CARROLLTON, Texas — The Southbound lanes of Interstate 35E at Sandy Lake are closed due to a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning, according to Carrollton police.
The closure includes the HOV entrance ramp and will impact drivers headed from Lewisville to Carrollton. Drivers can take MacArthur or Old Denton Road in an effort to avoid the crash scene.
The cause of the crash and details regarding possible victims have not been released at this time.
