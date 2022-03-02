Ramp closed after charter bus, passengers stranded on I-35E overpass

DALLAS — A charter bus is stranded Thursday morning on an overpass at northbound Interstate 35E at Spur 366 in Downtown Dallas as sleet and snow move through the area.
Dallas County Sheriff's Office told WFAA that they received a call at about 5:58 a.m. about multiple vehicles stalled, including a passenger van/bus. A heavy-duty wrecker was called to the scene. A truck attempted to pull the bus but was unsuccessful.
Traffic cameras show that people were standing outside the bus. The ramp is being shut down.
"We were informed bus was being unloaded and multiple people were standing on the ramp," the sheriff's office said.
The ramp is being shut down from Woodall Rodgers to northbound I-35 and officials are also closing the eastbound I-30 ramp.
No other information was available.
As Texans know, bridges and overpasses are the first to freeze. The Texas Department of Transportation strongly advises residents to stay off the roads, as the current ice and sleet make conditions unpredictable.
Here are some tips to follow if you have to get out on the roadways:
- Slow down. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions.
- Maintain at least three times the normal following distance on snow or ice.
- Watch carefully for snow removal equipment and stay at least 200 feet behind snow plows.
- Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas as they tend to freeze first.
- If your vehicle starts to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction of the skid until you have regained traction. Then straighten your vehicle.