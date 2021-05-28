Fort Worth first responders on scene of 7-vehicle crash involving injuries on I-30

FORT WORTH, Texas — First responders are at the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles near Interstate 30 eastbound and the Interstate 35W in Fort Worth.
MedStar tweeted about the crash around 12:10 p.m. Friday asking drivers to avoid the area. Officials said at least 7-vehicles are involved and there are multiple injuries being reported.
Emergency crews are at the scene trying to help the victims, MedStar said. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
Drivers should seek an alternate route until further notice. Click here to track the latest traffic conditions.
