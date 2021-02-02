Who is the best player in the Super Bowl not named Brady or Mahomes?

The Chiefs and Buccaneers have some big-time game changers who deserve some of your attention this weekend.

It’s easy to get lost in the awe of watching Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes play quarterback, but there are some big-time game changers that deserve some of your attention this weekend as the Bucs host the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.



For the Chiefs, it’s a one-two punch from tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Both Kelce and Hill went for over 100 yards in the AFC Championship game, so “picking your poison” isn’t an effective strategy to slow down this offense. Kelce was so good this season that he finished second in receiving yards with 1,416 yards and behind only the Bills’ Stefon Diggs. Hill finished 8th in yards but second in touchdowns with 15.



“Travis Kelce sets the pace,” says Locked on Chiefs Podcast host Ryan Tracy. “He sets the offense and it flows through him.”

Tampa Bay has great offensive weapons as well. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are not an easy duo to cover, the two combined for 1,846 yards this season. However, the difference for the Bucs could be on the defensive side of the ball.



Linebacker Devin White is a name we should all know, but in this Fantasy Football/Red Zone world, he might go unnoticed. Remember when the Bucs let a Tyler Heinicke led Washington Football Team get a little too close in their Wild Card game? White was not on the field that day due to COVID-19 restrictions. Guess who was there as the Bucs faced and beat Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers? Devin White is the answer, and he could be the answer this Sunday.



“You could make the argument [the defense] is solely responsible for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming out of both of those road games with victories,” David Harrison from the Locked On Bucs Podcast says. He adds that the role White and the entire Bucs defense has had this postseason is a big reason we all get to enjoy Tom Brady facing off against Patrick Mahomes this Sunday.

