Dallas Wings get first season series win against Connecticut Sun, 82-71

DALLAS — The Wings are celebrating a historic win after beating the Connecticut Sun 82-71 on Tuesday night.

Dallas, now with a 10-12 record, won two of three matchups with Connecticut this season for the first series win with the Sun in franchise history.

2022 WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 20 points, and notably Teaira McCowan had 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks in the win.

Notable game highlights -- Ogunbowale sank a 3-pointer for an 80-69 lead and McCowan blocked Brionna Jones’ layup attempt with 32.8 seconds left.

McCowan who is new to the Wings this year has seemed to find her footing with the squad as of late.

“She’s awesome, I really love T. She’s great, she’s such a force in the paint and no one can guard her if she is 100 percent and posts up. When we’re being agile around her, she’s such an addition to our squad because people have to focus on her, it frees Marina [Mabrey] up, it frees me up, frees Arike up as well. Having T is a diamond in the paint,” said Wings forward Satou Sabally during a press conference after the game.

Sabally, who played in her second game since June 12, also scored 14 points for Dallas, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

“I think I just like the flow of our offense a lot better. We’re all a lot more patient and have good spacing. I think what really carried us on offense was our defense and that was a big difference maker, so I feel good,” said Sabally.

Allisha Gray had 12 points and eight rebounds and Marina Mabrey also scored 12.

For the fourth time this season, the Wings have had five players with 10 or more points in one game.

While the Wings go on break, Ogunbowale will be heading to Chicago for the 2022 WNBA All-Star game on Sunday, July 10.

Dallas Wings Head Coach Vickie Johnson said leaving on a win before the upcoming All-Star break was important for the mindset of her team.

“We still have a lot of work to do, but this is a good step towards something that we can build on. Seattle is different from Connecticut, so we’ll focus our attention. Players will go on break, the coaches will still be watching film and preparing for Seattle because we want to make sure they’re ready and we’re ready when they come in and we all meet in Seattle on Sunday,” said Johnson.

The Wings will return Tuesday, July 12, as the team heads north to take on the Seattle Storm.