Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale named to 2022 WNBA All-Star roster

ARLINGTON, Texas — The accolades keep coming for Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale! Tuesday, the WNBA announced the guard has been named to the 2022 All-Star roster.

Ogunbowale was last year’s All-Star MVP and if this season's stats are any indication, she may be up for the title once again. She's currently averaging 19.5 points per game this season, ranking third in the league. Her recent 37-point performance against the Phoenix Mercury is the highest single-game scoring output thus far.

Ogunbowale has also been money from the 3-point line this season, leading the WNBA with 60 made threes. She also leads the Wings with 71 assists and 23 steals.

Ogunbowale has surpassed the 2,000 career-points mark – doing so in 102 games. She’s the fifth-fastest player to accomplish it in WNBA history.

The 2022 WNBA All-Star game will be played at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Sunday, July 10. Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

Ogunbowale is joined by other reserve guards picked on Tuesday, including Washington's Ariel Atkins, Phoenix's Skylar Diggins-Smith and Seattle's Jewell Loyd. Atlanta rookie Rhyne Howard was also picked by the league's 12 coaches, who voted for three guards, five frontcourt players and four players at either position regardless of conference.

The coaches were not able to vote for their own players.

Las Vegas' Dearica Hamby, New York's Natasha Howard and Connecticut's Brionna Jones and Alyssa Thomas also were chosen in the frontcourt. Jones is the only player to make the All-Star Game this season while coming off the bench.

Chicago Sky's James Wade will coach one team while Las Vegas' and former San Antonio Spurs' coach Becky Hammon, will lead the other. The league announced last week Breanna Stewart and Sylvia Fowles will co-captain one squad and Sue Bird and A'ja Wilson will draft for the other. All four were chosen starters. Fowles and Bird announced earlier this year that they would retire after the season ended.

The two teams will be drafted on Saturday.

The other starters announced last week included Nneka Ogwumike of Los Angeles, Sabrina Ionescu of New York, Jonquel Jones of Connecticut and Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young of Las Vegas.

Last week, the league announced Brittney Griner will be an honorary starter. The Mercury center has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 after authorities at an airport outside of Moscow said she had vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her bag.