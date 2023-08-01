Nancy Lieberman Women of Inspiration Awards’ | Dallas Wings to present 3 new awards to women making impact in DFW

The inaugural awards will be presented to the three recipients during the Wings’ Inspiring Women Weekend taking place on Friday, Aug. 4 and Sunday, Aug. 6.

DALLAS — The Dallas Wings announced the creation of a new awards series that not only honors their team ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman but honors women in Dallas-Fort Worth making a positive impact in the community.

The awards will be named the Nancy Lieberman Women of Inspiration Awards which will include three honors: Trailblazer Woman of Inspiration, Community Woman of Inspiration and the Businesswoman of Inspiration.

The inaugural awards will be presented to the three recipients during the Wings’ Inspiring Women Weekend taking place on Friday, Aug. 4 and Sunday, Aug. 6 when the team faces off against the Chicago Sky on their homecourt, College Park Center, in Arlington.

Dallas Wings President and CEO Greg Bibb said Lieberman has been a pillar in the DFW community and has continually inspired the Wings to do more for others.

“We all continue to benefit from her dedication to growing the game and her selfless acts of kindness. Naming these awards in honor of Nancy is a way of showing our gratitude for the trail she has blazed for everyone playing and working in women’s basketball today,” Bibb said in a news release.

Lieberman was named ambassador of the Wings in March of this year. Following her playing career, she has coached in the NBA, WNBA, G-League and currently serves as the head coach for the BIG3’s Power.

Her charitable efforts across DFW with Nancy Lieberman Charities has shown how much she values providing a safe space for youth, hosting basketball clinics, creating scholarships and program, and building ‘Dream Courts’ in the community and around the US.

The two-time Olympian shared what the awards mean to her and the community.

"The Dallas Wings play on a different level on and off the court. The Nancy Lieberman Women of Inspiration Awards will reflect all the amazing women who have worked so hard to change the landscape of our city and country,” Lieberman said. “It's an absolute honor to share this award in my name with so many great women.”