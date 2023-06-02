Dallas Wings' Arike Ogunbowale wins first-ever player of the month honor

And this isn’t the only recent accolade for Ogunbowale – this recognition comes just a couple days after she was named Western Conference Player of the Week!

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale has been named the Kia Western Conference Player for the Month of May – a first for the basketball star.

And this isn’t the only recent accolade for Ogunbowale – this recognition comes just a couple days after she was named Western Conference Player of the Week and also named to the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30: Sports List.

Two weeks into the 2023 WNBA season, Ogunbowale is averaging 25.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists and is ranked third overall in scoring.

After Tuesday’s 21-point performance in the win against the Minnesota Lynx, Ogunbowale become the 11th player in league history and first since 2021 to score 20-plus points in the first four games of the season.

Last season, Ogunbowale netted 30-plus points in 12 games. So, it’s safe to say, she’s on the road to do it again in 2023.

The Wings are 3-1 on the season so far and are currently ranked second behind the 2022 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces.

Among the team’s three wins, are two Commissioner Cup wins, which raked in $4,000 to be donated to the Sister Network Dallas, Inc. The nonprofit is committed to increasing local and nation attention to the impact of breast cancer in the Black community.

They’ll tip-off at 6 p.m. on June 2 against the Washington Mystics (2-2). The game is being broadcast on ION – as part of a deal bringing WNBA games to channel every Friday night this season.