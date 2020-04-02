WHITEHOUSE, Texas — One day after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in Miami, the celebration continues in Whitehouse, Texas — the home of Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Throughout the small town, there are signs and decorations celebrating the hometown hero who once started as a standout in both baseball and football at Whitehouse High School.

“It’s been so fun watching it and watching everything that comes to life in our community and he did this,” Whitehouse Chamber of Commerce administrator Shawna Driggers said. “I love the love that this community has united and how we all come together to support our people.”

Whitehouse has watched Mahomes' career blossom from his time in high school to the NFL.

“It’s been great,” Driggers said. “Not just when he played in high school, but when he went to Texas Tech, and then when he got drafted in the NFL I think the majority of East Texas became Chiefs fans.”

But Anthony Johnson believes this win in the Super Bowl is more than just a win for Mahomes.

“Dreams can come true,” Johnson said. “That little kid that people saw that would say hi to everyone and was friendly to everyone, his dreams came true, and so our dreams can too.

“You can go to little Whitehouse Texas and you can be a professional baseball player, you can be a professional football player,” Johnson added. “The sky is the limit. You can dream and those dreams can come true.”

Many community members are hoping to see Mahomes return to East Texas in the offseason, but either way, they will continue their celebration for the Super Bowl MVP.

“I mean, how exciting is it to be 24 years old and now you have two titles of MVP and a Super Bowl ring,” Driggers said. “I just want to say congratulations, Patrick Mahomes, your hometown is super proud of you and we can’t wait to see what’s to come.”

