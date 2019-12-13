DALLAS — The 49th Annual BMW Dallas Marathon is this weekend and we're breaking down everything you need to know about the big event.

Whether you're participating in one of the races, attending as a spectator or are just trying to figure out how you're going to navigate downtown this weekend, you'll want to read through this list before heading out the door.

When is the Dallas Marathon?

The marathon is on Sunday, Dec. 15.

What time does it start?

The start time for participants is 8:30 a.m., runners will then be assigned a corral and loading time.

The marathon will begin in Downtown Dallas at the Dallas City Hall Plaza.

What is the weekend event line-up?

Friday, Dec. 13:

Health & Fitness Expo 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Carb Loading Dinner 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday Night Lights Mile 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 14:

10K at 9 a.m.

5K at 9:15 a.m.

2-mile walk at 9:30 a.m.

Kids’ races at 10:30 a.m.

Health & Fitness Expo 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Carb Loading Dinner 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15:

The BMW Dallas Marathon, Half Marathon, Ultra Marathon and SMU Cox School of Business Relays are taking place on Sunday.

Corral A starts at 8:30 a.m.

Corral B starts at 8:40 a.m.

Corral C starts at 8:50 a.m.

Corral D starts at 9 a.m.

For more information on the weekend events, click here.

What streets will be closed during these events?

Some street closures will begin as early as Thursday evening and several will last until 6 a.m. on Monday.

City officials encourage drivers to use the app Waze for detours around the street closures.

Click here for a full list of traffic closures.

What if I want to use a rideshare service such as Uber or Lyft?

Event organizers suggest being pick up and dropped off at the following locations:

• Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center located at the 650 block of S. Griffin Street

• Omni Dallas located at the 555 block of S. Lamar Street

• Dallas City Hall Plaza (this is the start and finish line) located at the 1500 block of Marilla Street

Will DART be available during the weekend?

DART will be available for runners and spectators at the start and finish line throughout the BMW Dallas Marathon for $5.

• From the north/northeast use the Red Line

• From the north use the Green Line

• From Irving use the Orange Line

• From the south use the Red, Blue, or Green Lines

DART stations close to event venues:

• Convention Center Station

• Union Station

DART stations close to marathon course for spectator viewing:

• Mockingbird Station (near mile 7)

• White Rock Station (near mile 14.5)

DART station for relay race handoffs at Glencoe Park:

• Mockingbird Station (near mile 7)

What will the weather be like?

The weekend weather looks great! Temperatures Sunday morning for the marathon will be in the lower 40s and warm into the lower 60s by afternoon.

It may not be the perfect weather for runners, but it could certainly be a lot worse.

A few more clouds will build into the area Sunday afternoon ahead of our next, small, chance of showers Monday.

Weekend weather highs

WFAA

10-day forecast

WFAA

