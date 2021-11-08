Texas Tech reportedly hiring former Cedar Hill coach Joey McGuire

The longtime Longhorns coach that brought Cedar Hill to three state titles, now departs Baylor for Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — One of the legends of the local Texas high school football scene now has his first opportunity to lead a college program.

Longtime Cedar Hill football coach Joey McGuire, who built that program into a statewide power in the early 2000s, now departs his current post as an assistant at Baylor, to take the open head coaching job at Texas Tech, according to multiple reports.

McGuire had been the linebackers coach and associate head coach under Dave Aranda at Baylor, prior to this move. Reportedly, the move will be immediate, and McGuire will take over the reins for Tech's next game, adding a little intrigue to November 27th's Texas Tech at Baylor game.

Love the Joey McGuire hire by Texas Tech. He built Cedar Hill into a power, and then helped build Baylor back up.



And the #1 reason why is that kids absolutely love him. Love playing for him, love being in his orbit.



Really intrigued to see what he can do with Tech. — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) November 8, 2021

McGuire comes with a reputation for relationship building. That's what led to his success at Cedar Hill, and that's what has led him to be one of the best recruiters in the country during his time at Baylor. Kids love him, kids love to play for him, kids love being in his orbit. And now he brings that experience for relationship building to Texas Tech.

McGuire's relationships with fellow coaches around North Texas will benefit him immensely in his new role, because he and his staff will be able to recruit the local area very well. The DFW metroplex is one of the supreme hotbeds for football talent anywhere in the country. And now the Red Raiders have a recruiter who will be in this space consistently.

That makes Texas Tech better.

An official announcement from Texas Tech is expected Monday. The Red Raiders play Iowa State at home this Saturday, before hosting 10th ranked Oklahoma State. They then round out their regular season on the road against Baylor.