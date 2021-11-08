x
Texas Tech reportedly hiring former Cedar Hill coach Joey McGuire

The longtime Longhorns coach that brought Cedar Hill to three state titles, now departs Baylor for Texas Tech
FILE - Cedar Hill coach Joey McGuire, right, celebrates with his team after they defeated Cypress Falls to win the 5A Division II State Championship football game in San Antonio, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2006. Cedar Hill won 51-17. Texas Tech is finalizing a deal to hire Baylor assistant and longtime Texas high school coach Joey McGuire as its next head coach. A person familiar with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday that Tech was planning to announce the hiring of McGuire soon. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of an agreement were still be completed. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas — One of the legends of the local Texas high school football scene now has his first opportunity to lead a college program.

Longtime Cedar Hill football coach Joey McGuire, who built that program into a statewide power in the early 2000s, now departs his current post as an assistant at Baylor, to take the open head coaching job at Texas Tech, according to multiple reports.  

McGuire had been the linebackers coach and associate head coach under Dave Aranda at Baylor, prior to this move. Reportedly, the move will be immediate, and McGuire will take over the reins for Tech's next game, adding a little intrigue to November 27th's Texas Tech at Baylor game.

McGuire comes with a reputation for relationship building. That's what led to his success at Cedar Hill, and that's what has led him to be one of the best recruiters in the country during his time at Baylor.  Kids love him, kids love to play for him, kids love being in his orbit. And now he brings that experience for relationship building to Texas Tech.

McGuire's relationships with fellow coaches around North Texas will benefit him immensely in his new role, because he and his staff will be able to recruit the local area very well.  The DFW metroplex is one of the supreme hotbeds for football talent anywhere in the country.  And now the Red Raiders have a recruiter who will be in this space consistently. 

That makes Texas Tech better.

An official announcement from Texas Tech is expected Monday. The Red Raiders play Iowa State at home this Saturday, before hosting 10th ranked Oklahoma State. They then round out their regular season on the road against Baylor.  

Texas Tech is 5-4. They need one win to earn bowl eligibility.

