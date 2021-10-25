Texas Tech fires Matt Wells after just 2.5 seasons at the helm

Wells has been dismissed by the Red Raiders after a 5-3 start to the 2021 season

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt announced Monday afternoon that the Red Raiders are relieving head football coach Matt Wells of his duties, effective immediately. Offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie will assume the mantle, leading a Red Raiders program that had started the season 5-3, and 2-2 in Big 12 play under Wells.

The former Utah State head coach, Wells was hired to run the Texas Tech program in late November of 2018. He got two full seasons and eight games in 2021, and now has been shown the door.

The Red Raiders have No. 4 Oklahoma on their schedule this Saturday.

Tech won just four games in 2020, going 3-6 in Big 12 play. Wells won just four games in his first season at the helm as well, going 4-8 in 2019. All tallied up, Wells went 13-17 in 2.5 seasons in Lubbock.