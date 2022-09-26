Stephen F. Austin’s football team scored a record-breaking 98 points without even playing a full game

All of the 96 players who suited up for SFA got in the game. Head coach Colby Carthel even told his team, “Not again. Let’s not score again.”

DALLAS — It was a football game with a basketball-like score.

At least for one of the teams.

Stephen F. Austin State University put up 98 points against Warner University on Saturday in Nacogdoches, Tex.

Warner missed one field goal. Another attempt was blocked. And Warner could not get on the board.

The final was 98 to zero.

SFA head coach Colby Carthel said he has the utmost respect for Warner, which is part of the NAIA instead of the NCAA, coming to Nacogdoches.

What fun, record-breaking night for @SFA_Football…👀



1️⃣2️⃣,5️⃣9️⃣0️⃣ - biggest crowd in over a decade



9️⃣6️⃣ - Lumberjack players played



4️⃣1️⃣ - players recorded a Def stat



1️⃣1️⃣ - straight wins at Homer Bryce



7️⃣ - players scored their first collegiate TD



1️⃣st shutout since 2011 https://t.co/aiiPfvrTQg — Colby Carthel (@CoachCarthel) September 26, 2022

“This would have been like us if we would have played an Alabama or a pro team,” said SFA head coach Colby Carthel.

SFA had holes in its schedule because of teams leaving its Western Athletic Conference.

Warner had an open date and was willing to fill the hole – for a cost.

“We paid them a big fat check,” Carthel said.

But within the first five minute the mismatch was clear.

“We scored 28 points in the first five minutes of the game,” Carthel said.

Every one of the 96 players who suited up got into the game.

Seven players scored their first ever collegiate touchdowns.

Four quarterbacks threw touchdowns.

They even cut time off the game.

Highlights | Football Vs Warner

📍 | 98-0 Win

🔑 | 59 Points In A Half New WAC Record x 599 Yards Of Total Offense#AxeEm x #RaiseTheAxe pic.twitter.com/guRjKPSlBV — SFA Athletics (@SFA_Athletics) September 25, 2022

“The second half we only played 12-minute quarters. So, we cut a full six minutes out of the game just trying to get through,” he said.

Carthel said he told his team in the fourth quarter, "Not again. Let’s don’t score again."

They took a knee instead of going for a two-point conversion that would have netted them 100 points.

Carthel gave a lot of credit to Warner.

“There was no trash talking and no bad blood during or after the game,” Carthel said.

SFA set some WAC records: most points scored in a game, most points in the first half (59), and most total yards of offense (599).

But instead of patting themselves on the back, Carthel said he’s reminding his team to focus on what comes next – a game against their long standing in-state rival, Sam Houston State University.