Stephen F. Austin drops 98 points on Warner in Nacogdoches

The Lumberjacks routed Warner in Nacogdoches Saturday night. Four different SFA quarterbacks combined for eight touchdowns in the win.
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Trae Self threw four touchdown passes and four Stephen F. Austin quarterbacks combined to throw for eight scores as the Lumberjacks routed NAIA-Member Warner, shutting out the Royals 98-0 on Saturday night.

Warner managed just 141 yards of offense, including 114 through the air, and was forced to punt eight times.

Four quarterbacks were a combined 29-of-35 passing for 478 yards for Stephen F. Austin. Xavier Gipson caught six passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns. A dozen receivers caught at least one pass in the game.

