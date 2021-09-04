Texas Rangers single-game tickets for May, June go on sale

The Rangers have 12 home games in May and 15 home games in June.

Texas Rangers single-game tickets for May and June games went on sale Friday.

These games include 17 games against 2020 American League playoff teams, including four games with the New York Yankees in mid May.

There is also a three-game series with the Houston Astros in late May and with the 2020 A.L. champion Tampa Bay Rays in early June.

For all games in April, May, and June, the Rangers made certain locations of Globe Life Field “Distanced Seating” sections with tickets sold in pods of two and four seats to allow for more space between occupied seats.

Single-game ticket information for the remainder of the Rangers 2021 regular season home schedule will be announced at a later date.

Masks are required for all fans attending games at Globe Life Field except when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats. This includes all concourse areas and when entering Globe Life Field.

Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the ballpark. All tickets will be digital and only credit cards will be accepted at concession stands and retail locations.

No bags will be permitted except for those that are carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children. Single compartment purses and wallets smaller than 5” x 9” will also be allowed.

The promotional schedule for May home games includes the following:

Sunday, May 2: Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday ($1, 13 and under)

Friday, May 7: MLB Network Tote Bag (1st 7,000 fans)

Saturday, May 8: Adrian Beltre Texas Bobblehead (1st 7,000 fans)

Sunday, May 9: Rangers Powder Blue Fleece Blanket (1st 7,000 fans)

Wednesday, May 19: Nolan Ryan Beef Dollar Hot Dog Night

Sunday, May 23: Texas Rangers Socks (1st 7,000 fans)