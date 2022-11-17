How big is the World Cup in Qatar? You could fit all 8 stadiums in DFW metro

DALLAS — The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 20 and runs through Dec. 18.
It will be the first World Cup played in the Middle East. Thirty-two teams will play 64 matches over the course of 29 days until the winner is crowned. There has been much controversy and speculation about whether or not Qatar is a suitable host for the tournament.
We won't dig into those weeds, but there is a wild perspective and visualization that was brought to our attention by Peter Welpton, host of the Kickaround weekly soccer show on The Ticket: the size of this World Cup.
So, how big is the World Cup this year? Well, you could fit all eight of the World Cup stadiums within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Yes, you heard that correctly. Qatar's entire World Cup fits in DFW.
Welpton tweeted out this insight back in March, but recently came into our social feeds with the world's games right around the corner and chatter around the tournament picking up.
WFAA Motion Graphic Artist Emil Miralda put together these illustrations:
Qatar compared to the State of Texas
Qatar's World Cup stadiums in relation to the DFW metro
Breakdown of Qatar World Cup stadiums
Lusail Stadium
Location: Nearly 12 miles north of central Doha
Capacity: 80,000
Matches being played here: World Cup Final, World Cup semifinal, World Cup quarterfinal, Round of 16 and Group stage.
Group stage matches:
- Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia
- Brazil vs. Serbia
- Argentina vs. Mexico
- Potrugal vs. Uruguay
- Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico
- Cameroon vs. Brazil
Al Bayt Stadium
Location: Nearly 22 miles north of central Doha
Capacity: 60,000
Matches being played here: World Cup opening match, World Cup semifinal, World Cup quarterfinal, Round of 16 and Group stage.
Group stage matches:
- Qatar vs. Ecuador (opening match)
- Morocco vs. Croatia
- England vs. USA
- Spain vs. Germany
- Netherlands vs. Qatar
- Costa Rica vs. Germany
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
Location: Nearly 12 miles west of central Doha
Capacity: 40,000
Matches being played here: Round of 16 and Group stage
Group stage matches:
- USA vs. Wales
- Belgium vs. Canada
- Wales vs. Iran
- Japan vs. Costa Rica
- Wales vs. England
- Croatia vs. Belgium
Al Janoub Stadium
Location: Nearly 14 miles east of central Doha
Capacity: 40,000
Matches being played here: Round of 16 and Group stage
Group stage matches:
- France vs. Australia
- Switzerland vs. Cameroon
- Tunisia vs. Australia
- Cameroon vs. Serbia
- Australia vs. Denmark
- Ghana vs. Uruguay
Al Thumama Stadium
Location: Nearly 8 miles south of central Doha
Capacity: 40,000
Matches being played here: World Cup quarterfinal, Round of 16 and Group stage
Group stage matches:
- Senegal vs. Netherlands
- Spain vs. Costa Rica
- Qatar vs. Senegal
- Belgium vs. Morocco
- Iran vs. USA
- Canada vs. Morocco
Education City Stadium
Location: 8 miles north-west of central Doha
Capacity: 40,000
Matches being played here: World Cup quarterfinal, Round of 16 and Group stage
Group stage matches:
- Denmark vs. Tunisia
- Uruguay vs. Korea Republic
- Poland vs. Saudi Arabia
- Korea Republic vs. Ghana
- Tunisia vs. France
- Korea Republic vs. Portugal
Khalifa International Stadium
Location: 3 miles west of central Doha
Capacity: 40,000
Matches being played here: Round of 16 and Group stage
Group stage matches:
- England vs. Iran
- Germany vs. Japan
- Netherlands vs. Ecuador
- Croatia vs. Canada
- Ecuador vs. Senegal
- Japan vs. Spain
Stadium 974
Location: 6 miles east of central Doha
Capacity: 40,000
Matches being played here: Round of 16 and Group stage
Group stage matches:
- Mexico vs. Poland
- Portugal vs. Ghana
- France vs, Denmark
- Brazil vs. Switzerland
- Poland vs. Argentina
- Serbia vs. Switzerland
What to know about the World Cup
