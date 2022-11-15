'You're a wizard, Weston': Ted Lasso letters, murals pop up in Dallas ahead of World Cup

From Ted Lasso letters written to the Dallas-based players, to murals honoring their journeys, Dallas is getting hyped up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

DALLAS — The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off on Nov. 20 and the United States (USMNT) plays its first match against Wales on Nov. 21.

As the USMNT prepares for its World Cup group stage, which WFAA broke down here, messages of support and art pieces have been erected across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Three players on the USMNT have Texas ties (and more specifically, all of them are linked to DFW): Jesus Ferreira, Weston McKennie and Kellyn Acosta. For more on these players, click here.

'Ted Lasso' gives USMNT well wishes with hand-written letters

Throughout the United States, letters of encouragement written from "Ted Lasso" have popped up on billboards in the hometowns of players.

In Dallas, Lasso's letter to Little Elm native Weston McKennie reads:

"Weston,

You may be from Little Elm but there's nothing small about the way you play the game. Growing up you had a love for both footballs, but in the end, you chose the more foot-forward one. And it certainly has paid off since you're heading to the games of all games. You and the rest of the fellas on the USMNT are gonna make magic. And you don't need a wand to conjure up a win, but you may want one handy for a victory dance.

You're a wizard Weston,

Ted Lasso"

McKennie's letter was also published in the Dallas Morning News.

FC Dallas spokesperson Gina Miller confirmed that McKennie's letter from Lasso was on the north side of Highway 380 in Little Elm.

The Lasso Letter written for Jesus Ferreira was found on Cedar Springs Road and Routh Street. Here's what Ferreira's letter says:

"Jesus Ferreira,

Now that's a name. Sounds like a holy sports car. Which makes sense because whenever you're playing, I just tell folks to buckle up and hold on. They're about to witness a turbocharged miracle. Gosh almighty, what a journ ey it's been. All the way from Dallas to the games of all games. And now you got the whole country riding shotgun on your greatest road trip yet. So let's crank up the hair metal and get your motor runnin' straight through to the end. You'll know when you get there because someone will hand tou a big shiny souvenir. And trust me, it's not gonna fit in a cupholder.

Pedal to the metal,

Ted Lasso"

WFAA has not found or confirmed the location of the letter for Acosta, a Plano native and former FC Dallas youth academy product.

McKennie, Ferreira murals pop up in southwest Dallas

Adidas partnered with artists to create three murals to celebrate the stories of McKennie, Ferreira and Gio Reyna. Reyna's was found in Queens, New York, but with the DFW ties of McKennie and Ferreira, two murals can be found in southwest Dallas.

McKennie's mural, designed by graffiti/mural artist JEKS ONE, lies in the Bishops Art District at 938 W Davis St. The mural depicts McKennie and his signature celebration on top of the American flag, an ode to his military background. He is an army brat who previously lived in Washington state and Germany before moving to Little Elm.

Just over three miles directly south of McKennie's mural lies Ferreira's, which is located at 3287 S. Polk St. Ferreira's mural was designed by award-winning Dallas-based artist, Jeremy Biggers. The mural illustrates Ferreira's roots showing him celebrating a goal alongside the communities he represents. It also features the FC Dallas logo, which is Ferreira's homegrown club that he's played in since he was a boy.

Ferreira is originally from Colombia but moved to McKinney with his father when he was 10 years old. Ferreira joined the FC Dallas youth academy and worked his way through the ranks of the club to the senior roster.

What to know for the World Cup

The 2022 World Cup kicks off Sunday and lasts until Dec. 18.

It will be the first World Cup in the Middle East. Thirty-two teams will play 64 matches over the course of 29 days until the winner is crowned. Here is a viewer's guide to the World Cup.