World Cup 2022: Who is Weston McKennie?

Here's a look at the 24-year-old midfielder from Little Elm, Texas.

LITTLE ELM, Texas — As you watch the World Cup, there's a significant Texas contingency in the United States men's national team (USMNT), including Weston McKennie.

Here's a look at No. 8 for the USMNT.

Who is Weston McKennie?

McKennie, 24, is a midfielder from Little Elm, Texas. He is an Army brat who previously lived in Washington state and Germany before moving to Little Elm. McKennie played in the FC Dallas youth academy from 2009 to 2016 and turned down a homegrown contract to join Schalke, a club in the Bundesliga league in Germany.

McKennie played for Schalke from 2017 to 2021, when he was loaned to Juventus, a popular club team in the Serie A league in Italy.

McKennie has played for the USMNT since 2017.

Ahead of the World Cup, a mural of McKennie popped up near the Bishop Arts District. The mural depicts McKennie and his signature celebration on top of the American flag, an ode to his military background.

A letter from "Ted Lasso" written to McKennie also appeared on a billboard in his hometown of Little Elm. You can check out both the mural and the letter here.