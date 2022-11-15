World Cup 2022: Who is Kellyn Acosta?

Here's a look at the 27-year-old midfielder for Los Angeles FC, who began his career playing with FC Dallas.

PLANO, Texas — As you watch the World Cup, there's a significant Texas contingency in the United States men's national team (USMNT), including Kellyn Acosta.

Here's a look at No. 23 for the USMNT.

Who is Kellyn Acosta?

Kellyn Acosta is a 27-year-old midfielder for Los Angeles FC, who began his career playing with FC Dallas. Acosta is a native of Plano and yet another product of FC Dallas' youth academy system.

Acosta debuted for FC Dallas' first time in 2013 and played in Frisco until 2018 when he was traded to the Colorado Rapids. He played for Colorado from 2018 to 2021 and joined Los Angeles FC in 2022.

Acosta has made appearances for the USMNT since 2016.

Acosta scored a goal in the MLS Cup final for LAFC off of a free kick. Acosta and LAFC went on to win the MLS Cup in penalty kicks.

Throughout the United States, letters of encouragement written from "Ted Lasso" have popped up on billboards in the hometowns of players.

FC Dallas officials confirmed with WFAA that Acosta's billboard is located on the side of a barn at 3700 Hogge Drive in Parker, Texas, just east of Acosta's hometown of Plano.