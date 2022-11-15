World Cup 2022: Who is Jesús Ferreira?

Here's a look at the 21-year-old forward who grew up in the FC Dallas youth academy system.

DALLAS — As you watch the World Cup, there's a significant Texas contingency in the United States men's national team (USMNT), including Jesús Ferreira.

Here's a look at No. 9 for the USMNT.

Who is Jesús Ferreira?

Jesús Ferreira is a forward for FC Dallas and has lived in the North Texas area since he was a child. Ferreira is originally from Colombia but moved to McKinney with his father when he was 10 years old. Ferreira joined the FC Dallas youth academy and worked his way through the ranks of the club to the senior roster.

Ferreira finished the 2022 MLS season with 18 goals to match the FC Dallas record. His goals were the third-most for any player under 22 in league history. He was named Major League Soccer's Young Player of the Year.

Ahead of the World Cup, a mural of Ferreira popped up near Oak Cliff in southwest Dallas. The mural was designed by award-winning Dallas-based artist, Jeremy Biggers. The mural illustrates Ferreira's roots showing him celebrating a goal alongside the communities he represents. It also features the FC Dallas logo, which is Ferreira's homegrown club that he's played in since he was a boy.

A letter from "Ted Lasso" written to Ferreira was found on Cedar Springs Road and Routh Street.