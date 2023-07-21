Remember the 'TopGolf of soccer' venue coming to Dallas? It was supposed to open in 2023. Here's the latest update.

The only location in existence is in London, England. In August 2022, the company reported it was opening its second location in the Dallas Design District.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Remember that "TopGolf-like soccer experience" that was scheduled to open in 2023?

Well, we are halfway through the year, and the building supposedly being used looks far from ready for business. TOCA Social describes itself as "the world’s first interactive football and dining experience, combining immersive gaming and world class food and drink."

The only location in existence is in London, England. In August 2022, the company reported it was opening its second location in the Dallas Design District. The project was described as a one-story, 36,000-square-foot office space to be renovated into a three-story, 57,000-square-foot entertainment destination. Locals will recognize the building from its Tin Man water tower.

Dallas' location was said to feature 34 TOCA boxes to play soccer (27 boxes on the first level and seven on the second level) and four bars for food and drinks.

“We’re excited to bring TOCA Social, the world’s first interactive and socially competitive soccer entertainment experience to the great city of Dallas, TX,” Zach Shor, SVP, TOCA Social US, said at the time. “With best-in-class food, delicious cocktails, cold beer and a one-of-a-kind soccer experience, TOCA Social will continue to solidify Dallas as an entertainment and sports mecca in the US. There’s no better place for TOCA Social to be, and I can’t wait to introduce the city to this amazing concept in 2023.”

These were the renderings sent to WFAA from TOCA Social:

PHOTOS: Interactive soccer experience coming to Dallas Design District 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

WFAA followed up with TOCA Social representatives for updates on the project in January after noticing minimal changes or construction to the building. TOCA Social US reps told WFAA there were no updates to report at the time. WFAA reached out to TOCA Social again on July 11 and have yet to hear back.

On July 21, the building remained in the same condition it has been since the August 2022 announcement.

Starting to wonder if @TOCAsocialUS isn’t happening? 🧐



This was supposed to open in 2023 here in Dallas. The last “update” I got was in January, which was “there is no update.”



Photo from today, July 21. One of these things does not look like the other. pic.twitter.com/gwJuyIAGM0 — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) July 21, 2023

None of the second or third floor updates shown in the renderings or mentioned in the release had been started. The aesthetic to the front of the building also remained unchanged.

It remains unclear if the project had been scrapped or delayed, but those hoping for that immersive soccer games venue are going to have to wait. The question is... how long? Six months? A year? Forever? WFAA will update this story if and when there is any update from TOCA Social.